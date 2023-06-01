Hartford police make deadly hit-and-run arrest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Authorities said the incident happened on March 31 in the area of 3324 Main Street. Officers responded around 6:27 p.m.

Police found an unresponsive male. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kendall May of Bloomfield.

The driver was operating a grey Jeep Cherokee, according to police. They fled the scene.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Crime Scene Division were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for Jaimuse Workman,” Hartford police said.

Workman, 41, of West Hartford, was taken into custody. He was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading the scene involving death, and reckless driving.

Police said Workman was held on a $100,000 bond.

“Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477),” Hartford police said.

