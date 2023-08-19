Summer Escapes
10-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from car with 7 other children inside

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A ten-year-old boy is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle in Wolcott.

The crash took place on Woodtick Road.

Police say the car was traveling north when the driver crossed into the center lane, over-corrected the car, and went off the roadway.

The car landed on its side.

There were a total of ten people in the small Ford Focus, 2 adults and 8 children.

The children ranged in age from 2 to 16 years old.

3 of the children were in the hatchback part of the vehicle.

The 10-year-old boy was one of those three children.

He was ejected from the vehicle and ended up beneath the car.

“He was pulled from under his car by other motorists,” police said.

He suffered a severe laceration to his back and is in critical condition.

All other occupants were transported to the hospital for numerous bumps and bruises.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

National Weather Service continues to investigate possible CT tornado
