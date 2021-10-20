ANSWER DESK: CT prepares for youth vaccinations

(WFSB) -- The FDA and the CDC are preparing to vote on Pfizer's request to vaccinated kids between five and 11 years.
How is Connecticut preparing to for this next round of vaccinations?
President Biden’s plan relies heavily on pediatricians’ offices, and that’s what is happening in Connecticut.
Until the vaccine gets approval, doctor's offices are getting ready.
This includes identifying which ones want to offer the vaccines and which ones say they can’t handle the increased work in their offices.
"We will definitely have, hopefully, a lot of places for children to go get the vaccine," said Jody Terrenova, president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics of Connecticut.
The president and Gov. Lamont are planning for this because they expect many parents will prefer to take their kids to pediatricians.
These are doctors who specialize in dealing with kids, and they know specifically how to vaccinate kids safely.
"They’re well practiced and we know they can do it well," said Dr. Howard Forman, public health policy professor for Yale School of Medicine.
Not all pediatricians’ offices are able to handle these extra visits, so there is also planning on how to help those families.
Doctors are already taking calls from parents who want to get on a waiting list. Others want more information. But what should parents say to their kids?
“If they haven’t, certainly starting to talk to their child about why it’s important and how it will protect them, but also the people around them,” Terrenova said.
Lamont said the state has ordered some 40,000 doses of the vaccine. Officials are also identifying which doctors’ offices want to give out vaccines and which ones can’t.
Lamont says the state is working on options for families who don’t have a doctor or can’t go to one.
“A lot of kids don’t necessarily have a doctor, so we want to make sure it’s widely available,” he said.
The White House’s plan also includes a public education effort to encourage families to get their kids vaccinated. It includes relying on doctors, teachers and other trusted people to share information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.