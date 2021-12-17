(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

It said it made the recommendation because of a rare but serious blood clotting side effect.

The CDC advisory committee also pointed out that there were numerous studies showing J&J’s vaccine is also less effective at preventing COVID.

Channel 3 spoke with an expert from Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale Medicine who said she was surprised the decision was not made earlier.

Tthe CDC just came out with a recommendation saying that the MRA vaccines Moderna and Phizer is better than the J&J vaccine in terms of risk safety profile,” said Sharon Stoll, neuroimmunologist at Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale Medicine.

The recent health advisory comes from the nine deaths and 54 cases of the extremely rare condition that can cause both clotting and bleeding at the same time.

Dr.stoll said to put it into context: This is out of about 17 million people who have received the J&J vaccine so far.

The big question for everyone who has had it is how one knows if they could be ask risk.

“Commonly, side effects from vaccines occur 1-2 weeks after getting that vaccine and typically not more than 1-2 months,” Stoll said. “Really not more than 4 to 6 weeks. So, really anyone that received the J&J vaccine more than 2 months ago, you are more or less in the clear.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral vector vaccine, which doctors said means that it replaces a small piece of the genetic instructions in a harmless adenovirus with genetic instructions for the SARS-COV-2 spike protein. Moderna and Pfizer are MRNA vaccines that Stoll said have proven overall to be more effective battling COVID-19

Between the two, Moderna has the most MRNA micro grams.

“The Moderna is 100 micro grams for that first dose and the second dose is a lot, so something that a lot of people don’t talk about is just how much more copies of the MRNA the Moderna vaccine has,” Stoll said.

The CDC said if someone has received the J&J vaccine, they are still are recommended to get a booster, but preferably a Pfizer or Moderna one.