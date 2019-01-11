SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Suffield that happened Thursday night was deadly, according to police.
Officers identified the man who died as 49-year-old Thomas Delnegro of Southwick, MA.
Police said they were called to Copper Hill Road in the West Suffield section of town just before 7 p.m.
They said a car had rolled over off the roadway and no other cars were involved.
Two occupants, a male and a female, were brought to local hospitals.
CPR was administered to DelNegro, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other person, identified as 28-year-old Hannah Turner of Suffield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Copper Hill Road was closed between Griffin Road and Stratton Farms Road while police investigated the crash.
The cause for the crash remains under investigation.
