BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 61-year-old man was the victim of a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport.
According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the area of 104 Whitney Ave. just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was dead by the time officers arrived.
Police said witnesses named the suspect as 41-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Bridgeport.
They said Garcia is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador.
He fled the scene in a red 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with Connecticut registration AW74910.
Police said they just want to talk to Garcia at this point.
Bridgeport police asked anyone with information to call 203-576-TIPS or 203-576-7671.
