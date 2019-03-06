NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - This weekend, one of the brightest stars in the world of classical music will lead the New Britain Symphony.
A woman whose incredible skills and unique background allow her to inspire people one note at a time.
Kalena Bovell may not look a typical conductor but just listen and you’ll learn quickly she is one of the rising stars in the world of classical music.
“Really, it's about music not about me,” said Bovell.
Bovell wants the world to judge her by the symphonic sounds she helps create.
But the truth is she's a trailblazer.
She’s the only female African American Hispanic conductor in the country.
Bovell hopes she can play a role in making classical music a more diverse universe.
“This life is about more than me it's about how many people we can influence and touch,” said Bovell.
She is making beautiful music right here in Connecticut.
Right now, Bovell is preparing to guest conduct the New Britain Symphony at Welte Auditorium this Sunday.
She's also the music director of the Civic Orchestra of New Haven and the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor.
“People are starting to know my work and people are starting to value my work that I do. It's the fact that I have a great reputation in Connecticut and people want to work with me,” said Bovell.
Bovell’s road to the top of this podium hasn't been easy or typical.
“Growing up, classical music was not part of our family. My parents came here from Panama hoping to achieve the American dream like most immigrants who come to the states do,” Bovell said.
Bovell, who grew up in Los Angeles wasn't introduced to classical music until the age of 11 and her first private lesson didn't happen until she was 18.
She says her immigrant parents work ethic inspired her to never give up.
“If you put your mind to something and you want it bad enough you just keep going until you get it,” Bovell said.
When Bovell stands in front of an audience she doesn't worry about appearing vulnerable, up there her strength is just easier to see.
“I don't want to just inspire young girls of color, I want to inspire everyone. It's the reason why I do what I do,” said Bovell.
