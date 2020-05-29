HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As protests unravel across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, Connecticut residents are joining the growing demonstrations.
A rally was held in front of the state capitol in Hartford.
Dozens of people gathered on the front lawn, holding up signs that said Black Lives Matter, Silence Is Not An Option, and asking for justice for Floyd.
State Senate Democrats, Black Lives Matter members, other legislators, and people from the community were part of the rally.
Leaders of the rally say they’re standing against police brutality, abuse of power, and racial discrimination.
Protesters say the rally is a call to action as well as a way to stand in solidarity with people impacted by discrimination.
“We’re reacting to what has been a horror. Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Abery in Georgia, and George Floyd just within a few days of each other. Senseless deaths at the hands of other citizens, some of them law enforcement,” said Reverend John Selders, United Church of Christ.
This was just one of several rallies happening in Connecticut. Another was held in New Haven on Friday as well.
