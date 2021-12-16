SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what lead up to a serious crash Thursday afternoon.
It happened on the Exit 4 off ramp to I-291 East in South Windsor.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
State Police and area fire departments are on scene investigating.
The ramp is closed at this time and authorities do not have a timetable as to when it's expected to reopen.
