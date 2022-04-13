Killingly school board meets tonight in wake of mental health facility fiasco

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A large group of Killingly students and parents said there is a mental health crisis in their district and local school districts have failed to solve the problem.

The state Board of Education said it is investigating the issue.

An important step in the investigation could come Wednesday night. A Killingly Board of Education meeting is scheduled. It could be contentious because many students and parents claim the local board has been an impediment to progress.

That’s the allegation the state is investigating.

Killingly families said they have been fighting this fight for a long time. They pushed to build a mental health clinic within Killingly High School to offer more services to local students because they said mental health problems have been an epidemic in town. A recent survey showed nearly 15 percent of middle and high school students who responded had formulated a suicide plan. However, the local board rejected the mental health facility plan.

Last week, some parents and students traveled to Hartford to ask the state to do something.

“I really wish our school could have some support because I think it’s having an effect on our behavior and on our mind,” argued Alyssah Yater, a Killingly High School senior.

Families said they were especially frustrated because the mental health clinic would be paid for with grant money. So, it wouldn’t cost the district a dime. However, supporters may have momentum on their side. After last week’s meeting, the state board announced it will investigate the Killingly board’s decision.

Parents told Channel 3 that they will not stop fighting because the stakes are simply too high.

“Because one day my child will be in high school and this is something that should be in place for all children, and think it’s for the best for everybody,” said Suzie Renaud, a parent.

It’s possible that Killingly’s board could reverse course Wednesday night, especially because it’s former leader, chair Janice Jolly, abruptly resigned last week.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.