Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Family of New Canaan mother marks 3 years since her disappearance

Jennifer Farber Dulos
Jennifer Farber Dulos(Contributed)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a New Canaan mother marked 3 years since her disappearance and suspected murder.

Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019.

Carrie Luft released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the family and friends of Farber Dulos.

May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well.

There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial.

Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve. You can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence and by encouraging the press to give equal attention to all victims.

Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

A body was never found.

Fotis Dulos, Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, was charged with her murder. However, he took his own life in Jan. 2020.

Two other people remain incarcerated in connection with the case.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, and Kent Mawhinney, a friend and former attorney of Fotis Dulos, both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

For a timeline of key dates and events in the Dulos case, head here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Jennifer Farber Dulos
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom’s disappearance
Fotis Dulos denies owing money to the family of Jennifer Dulos.
Fotis Dulos declared dead, maintains innocence in apparent suicide note

Latest News

An eastern box turtle.
Turtle warning: DEEP urges people to be on the lookout
Courtesy: MGN
Hate crimes law to be signed by governor today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday highs WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Cool nights and pleasant afternoons on tap through midweek...
Tuesday highs WFSB
FORECAST: Nice weather through at least mid-week