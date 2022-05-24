Family of New Canaan mother marks 3 years since her disappearance

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a New Canaan mother marked 3 years since her disappearance and suspected murder.

Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019.

Carrie Luft released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the family and friends of Farber Dulos.

May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well. There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial. Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve. You can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence and by encouraging the press to give equal attention to all victims.

A body was never found.

Fotis Dulos, Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, was charged with her murder. However, he took his own life in Jan. 2020.

Two other people remain incarcerated in connection with the case.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, and Kent Mawhinney, a friend and former attorney of Fotis Dulos, both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

