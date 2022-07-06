New Haven’s permanent police chief to be officially sworn in today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A permanent police chief for the City of New Haven will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Despite controversy surrounding the process, a relatively smooth transition for Karl Jacobson is expected.

Jacobson has already been serving as the city’s top cop on an interim basis and was an assistant chief.

He was named the interim chief back in May, then nominated as permanent chief six weeks ago.

His elevation followed a process full of headaches for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, who originally nominated former acting chief Renee Dominguez for the position. However, the city’s Board of Alders rejected Dominguez and she subsequently retired.

Elicker said he is confident Jacobson, who was unanimously supported by the Board of Alders, is the right person for the job and will provide the long-term leadership the city needs.

“I never got into this job to be the chief, but a few years ago when I was asked to be assistant chief, a lot of the community members said take this job because you care,” Jacobson said. “Now, here we are.”

Jacobsen will be officially sworn in as New Haven’s police chief during a ceremony at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

