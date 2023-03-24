Contests
44-year old used false documents twice to withdraw cash at M&T bank

Daniel Cobb was arrested on Thursday Mar. 23.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Daniel Cobb, 44, from Beacon, NY was arrested on Thursday Mar. 23 for two active arrest warrants.

He first tried to withdraw $4,200 from the victim’s account on October 4.

The incident occurred at an M&T Bank located on 250 Buckland Road on Thursday Mar. 23.

Cobb used a fake license and credit card to obtain the cash.

However, he fled the scene before being identified and did not collect the money.

The next day he went to the M&T bank on 869 Sullivan Avenue.

Cobb obtained $400 in cash with falsified documents from a second victim.

He left the scene prior to police arrival but was positively identified.

Cobb was processed and arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.

