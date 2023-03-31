Law expert: Trump indictment timeline could drag on for a long time

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - It could be some time before the country learns how a hush money case that led to criminal charges for a former president is resolved.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump on Thursday, which marked the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges.

Experts told Channel 3 that the process will be long, but people could see new developments soon as an arraignment could happen sometime next week.

When that happens, the exact charges that Trump faces will be revealed. As of Friday, the indictment remained sealed.

It has been revealed that the investigation and indictment stemmed from circumstances that surrounded an alleged “hush money” payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has already served time in federal prison because of that payment.

Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing.

In a statement, he called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest levels in history.”

He said he will still run for president in 2024, and even a conviction would not disqualify him. In the U.S., a convicted felon can not vote for president, but the person can be elected president.

Quinnipiac University law professor William Dunlap said the timeline could drag on for quite awhile and it could be a long time before the case is resolved.

“I think there will be a lot of sidebar play. [It may be] months, maybe even years before a case gets brought to trial, if it ever gets brought to trial,” Dunlap said.

The indictment received mixed reactions amongst people and lawmakers in Connecticut.

