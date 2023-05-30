Contests
CT’s largest teachers union to unveil measures to address teacher shortage

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s largest teacher union plans to outline measures it says will address a teacher shortage and bring more people into the profession.

The Connecticut Education Association planned a news conference for 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the state capitol in Hartford. Stream it live below:

The union said the shortage has been the cause of early dismissals and lost learning time for students.

CEA leaders, teachers, and parents plan to call on the state to fix the teacher shortage crisis by directing new education cost sharing grant money toward recruitment and retention efforts.

The CEA said parents will share how the crisis has negatively impacted their children.

Educators will also discuss the challenges they are facing, including larger class sizes, additional teaching duties, and a long and growing list of other demands on educators that are not sustainable.

Earlier this month, the Lamont administration added to a previously announced initiative aimed at hiring and retaining teachers.

Its $3 million initiative included expanding high school programs to train teachers within their own communities, a new educator evaluation system, and additional support for staff.

However, most educators pushed for increased pay. The CEA said back in March that the average salary was $47,000. It proposed raising that to $60,000.

Data from the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research showed more than 1,300 teacher vacancies and more than 1,300 paraprofessional positions that need to be filled.

