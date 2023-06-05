Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of killing his mother near a park in New Milford on Monday, according to police.

A man called 911 and said he had just killed his mother in the area of the Still River near Harrybrooke Park. Police received the call around 8:25 a.m.

“The caller remained on the phone for several minutes and described the events that led to the incident and his location along the river,” New Milford police said.

Officers found the suspect’s mother at the scene. She was taken to New Milford Hospital where she later died.

Authorities identified the victim as 56-year-old Victoria Palmer.

The suspect, who police identified as 34-year-old Eric Meagan, was taken into custody without incident.

Meagan was charged with murder and is held on a $2 million bond.

He is due in court Tuesday in Torrington.

“There are no other suspects being sought at this time. There is no further danger to the public regarding this incident,” police said.

