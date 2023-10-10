UConn men’s hockey opens season with win, tie against Colgate

(WFSB) - The puck dropped on UConn men’s hockey season this past weekend.

The Huskies battled the Colgate Raiders twice at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, N.Y.

Matthew Wood, a Nashville Predators first-round draft pick, picked up right where he left off last year.

The 6′3, 190 lb sophomore forward buried a goal during the first period, putting the Huskies ahead 1-0.

Moments later, sophomore Samu Salminen scored another, giving them a 2-goal lead.

The rest of the first contest was tight, and the Huskies were outshot 23-21 through two periods of play.

Strong goaltending from Arsenii Sergeev throughout the game helped the Huskies to maintain their lead.

Samu Salminen buried his second of two goals during the final frame, and Jake Percival’s empty netter put the game out of reach.

Coach Cavanaugh’s squad went on to win their first game, 4-2.

It didn’t get any easier during the Huskies’ second game against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies fell behind during the second period, trailing 3-1 after a late second-period goal.

After forty minutes of play, they regrouped in the locker room and dialed up the pressure in the third period, tying the contest at three.

Matthew Wood added his second goal of the season. Jake Richard buried the game-tying goal.

The sides went to an overtime period, and no one scored, meaning the second game ended as a tie according to NCAA rules.

The two teams held an unofficial shootout afterward. The Huskies won, giving them a 1-0-1 record to begin the season.

UConn men’s hockey has a home-and-home series against Holy Cross this Friday and Saturday, October 13th and 14th.

Ticketing information for Saturday’s game against Holy Cross at Toscano Family Ice Forum can be found here.

