GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor and commerce secretaries toured Electric Boat in Groton on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at 9:30 a.m.
Lamont said they toured the shipyard and visited the apprenticeship program at the facility that is administered by the Connecticut Department of Labor.
“This apprenticeship program is a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Labor, our higher education institutions, and the business community, and it has a long and storied history here in Connecticut,” Lamont explained. “Programs like this are a vital part of the nation’s employment make-up, and an important resource to help provide workers with the tools necessary for in-demand jobs.”
The Connecticut Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship Training currently has 6,710 registered apprentices and nearly 1,700 employers that span 50 occupations. Over the past 20 years, 900 apprentices have worked at Electric Boat.
Other participants in Tuesday morning's event included Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and General Dynamics Electric Boat President Kevin Graney.
“This pathbreaking apprenticeship program is our future,” Blumenthal said. “A federal-state partnership, it’s a win-win for workers and business – providing critical skill training for new jobs and exciting opportunities. Over the years, Electric Boat’s program has recruited bright and motivated minds, and turned job training into long-term, high-quality jobs for hundreds of workers. Their skilled craftsmanship creates the technologically advanced machines that make Connecticut proud and is the future of the submarine workforce.”
Electric Boat is touted as the primary builder of submarines for the U.S. Navy for more than 100 years.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Walsh and Raimondo, who are two of the five members of President Joe Biden’s “Jobs Cabinet,” will host a virtual roundtable to discuss the administration’s investments in Registered Apprenticeships and training programs, and hear from employers and workers about how to help improve and scale these programs and administer Registered Apprenticeships most effectively.
