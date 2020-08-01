PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Central Village man was rushed to the hospital after police say he fell off a town bridge Friday night.
According to Plainfield Chief of Police Michael Surprenant, first responders were called to the vicinity of 16 Water Street around 9:05 p.m. for a report of an injured bicyclist.
It was later determined that a 27-year-old Plainfield man was riding down the train tracks when he tried to cross over a railroad bridge and lost control of his bicycle, causing him fall about 30 feet off the side of the bridge by the Moosup River.
Chief Surprenant says the bicyclist was taken via LifeStar to Rhode Island Hospital with, what are believed to be, serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.
