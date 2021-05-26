WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police were called to Walmart in Wallingford Tuesday night for what they called an "unconfirmed bomb threat."
They said they were notified by the New Haven FBI office around 7 p.m.
Wallingford officers said they made contact with the store managers at the store on North Colony Road.
Walmart management evacuated everyone from the property.
The Wallingford Fire Department also responded to the store, along with personnel from the FBI office and Connecticut State Police bomb technicians.
A search was conducted in which nothing was found.
Officials determined that the property was safe. The scene was given the all clear around 9 p.m.
Walmart said it would resume normal operations on Wednesday.
