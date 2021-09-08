NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Virtual learning could be a reality again for some college students in the state.
Connecticut College in New London is dealing with a COVID outbreak and just revised how it is operating.
As of Wednesday morning, Connecticut College reported 64 students who tested positive for COVID and one staff member.
“We are aware that the recent cases are connected through friend groups. And some are also linked by two events; at a local bar and a social gathering," said Mary Day, of the Ledge Light Health District.
Many students said they hoped remote learning was in the past. However, it’s already a reality again.
The college said it is operating on “alert level 3.” That means students are still on campus but working remote.
It also said athletics are canceled for the time being and athletic buildings are closed.
Gatherings are not allowed inside. Outside, they’re only allowed in groups of three.
Only critical faculty members are permitted on campus. Others are asked to work remote.
The school said it is also asking all students to get tested for COVID twice a week.
Connecticut College does have a vaccine requirement but did not share information about the percentage of students who are fully vaccinated.
Channel 3 reached out to find out how many students have been vaccinated.
The college provided a statement on Wednesday morning.
In our continuing commitment to protect community health, the college has decided to shift operations from Alert Level 1-Green to Alert Level 3-Orange. It does so following an uptick in positive cases that emerged among students. The College was able to identify these positive cases because of our rigorous, twice-weekly testing program for students.
We have temporarily taken a number of measures, including shifting to all remote learning, requiring all students to remain on campus, requiring masks at all times indoors and outdoors, and other safety steps. These new protocols will last approximately 7 to 10 days while we continue to closely monitor the campus health situation. We have also informed New London public health authorities of this information. We will keep the community informed of any changes in these plans.
The college has over 1,700 undergraduate students.
According to its website, it performed 951 COVID tests so far this week.
(2) comments
"Connecticut College does have a vaccine requirement "
Looks like those "Fauci Ouchies" are really working great...LOL!
That means the jab is working.
