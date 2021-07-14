HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) imposed a $29 million penalty against Eversource for its failures during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
“Eversource failed its customers and put Connecticut families at risk. Their response to Tropical Storm Isaias was unacceptable, and PURA is right to impose severe penalties. This penalty will be paid rightfully by the company and its shareholders—not ratepayers. Eversource has much work to do to regain our trust, and we will be holding them accountable at every step along the way,” said Attorney General William Tong.
These are civil penalties and they are in addition to the profit reductions ordered by PURA that will cost Eversource roughly 31 million dollars a year and united illuminating about 1.3 million a year.
Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross stated, "Time and time again our employees work tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible and support our customers and communities when outages occur. We cannot control the weather, or the damage that is caused by falling trees and vegetation when storm damage occurs. However, our employees are relentless in returning to the field every time they are called upon to repair the damage and get the power back on as quickly as safety allows. Our focus now is on the future and assuring that our emergency response efforts are intensive and that our employees are safe and secure in doing their jobs on behalf of our customers and communities."
Tropical Storm Isaias ripped across the state on August 4, leaving hundreds of thousands without power for around 96 hours, during terrible heat.
The outages, and other factors lead to lawmakers to further regulate utility companies.
United Illuminating will pay around $1.2 million.
(1) comment
Tomorrow, I will test our stand-by generator to be sure it will run when needed. I am responsible for our freezer, refrigerator and household comfort. Not the power company and certainly not the government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.