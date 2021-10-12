EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The family that owns an East Hartford manufacturing company is celebrating the beginning of a new era.
Tuesday, Horst Engineering opened a new factory on Prestige Park Road.
Horst makes precision components for aerospace and other high-tech industries. Company leaders originally planned to open the facility in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic set them back. They said Tuesday’s grand opening was proof that Connecticut manufacturing is making a comeback.
“We've been able to persevere through the difficulties to get the job done and now we're here to celebrate all of manufacturing,” said Scott Livingston, Horst Engineering CEO.
Livingston said he dreamt of Tuesday's moment for two years.
"This is an important moment for our business because we are poised to recover from the pandemic," he said. "We are poised to take advantage of the reinvestment that we’ve made in East hartford. And our community."
Livingston's grandfather started the business in 1946. It now employs nearly 100 employees who produce more than 6,000 different components.
The new facility opened as the company marked an important milestone.
Horst celebrated 75 years in business.
"When you're in business for 75 years, you’ve got mentors who’ve been through their own challenges you can lean on them," Livingston said.
He said Horst employees never quit during the pandemic, even though the business still has a long way to go before it hits its pre-pandemic levels. It is making progress every day.
Livingston said Tuesday’s grand opening proved there is hope not just for Horst, but the entire world of Connecticut manufacturing. It’s a comeback story happening in real time.
“The companies that have made it through this that are reinvesting in Horst Engineering are going to be the ones that are positioned for future growth,” he said.
