HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The new first lady of Connecticut is bringing a different dynamic to the table.
Annie Lamont has a 30-year history in the cut-throat world of venture capital and is known to be one the most successful women in her industry.
Channel 3's Kara Sundlun sat down with Annie Lamont in an exclusive interview, about one month after her husband Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated.
“It feels longer than a month, but no it's been amazing people have been incredibly nice so many new people in our life it's been wonderful,” Annie Lamont said.
Forbes Magazine wrote “Lamont is one of the most successful women in venture history and put Midas on the list.”
“Certainly, one of Ned's priorities is growth, it solves so many of the problems of CT. That is my world. Ned was an entrepreneur, I am a venture capitalist who backs entrepreneurs, create small business,” Lamont said.
Some people are calling Lamont the “First Partner” rather than “First Lady.”
When asked if she sees herself in that way, Lamont said “I think we have always had a partnership, he's clearly running administration but I think one of the reasons our marriage has worked so well is that he, a true partner, is raising our children, incredibly supportive of my career. I don't think I could have done it without him,” Lamont said.
What Annie Lamont has done is considered pretty incredible in the world of finance.
The Wisconsin native of humble beginnings graduated Stanford University with a degree in political science.
Known for her sharp wit and practicality, she ascended in the lofty world of high stakes venture capital and is now the managing partner of Oak Investment Partners in Greenwich.
Ned and Annie have been married for 35 years, and raised three children together.
Since her job takes her all over the world, Gov. Lamont set up his business five minutes from their Greenwich home.
She said a very boring summer job as a bank teller set her on her path.
“I said to myself I want a job where I am not bored for a minute, I am not bored another day in my life, I have this mantra do something that scares you every day. I've tried to embrace that and challenge myself,” Lamont said.
Her latest challenge as first lady will be helping the administration grow Connecticut tech businesses.
“Have a specific role in mind and it really is about supporting entrepreneur culture in Connecticut,” Lamont said.
She has spent 30 years helping start-up companies grow and plans to play a key role in growing Connecticut’s economy.
When asked what she thinks is wrong with Connecticut’s economy, and what needs to change, Lamont said “If you think about other cities, we don't have a city of scale in the state so how we create pockets of innovation and support the cities because we know younger people want to live in cities right now.”
She said Gov. Lamont’s mantra is for CT to be the state of “yes.”
“What we are trying to do is integrate all departments that you go to approvals for to start a business. We are pro-environment, clean air clean water first but a lot of this is needless paperwork and needless steps,” she said.
Lamont has spent her whole career growing companies, and said the key is finding seed money for start-ups who want to grow in CT.
“I am working with CT innovations, I am trying to create a seed network, may include but it also creates ownership of the state. I want people who have been successful to feel more of a sense of ownership of Connecticut,” Lamont said.
For the young people growing up in CT, the Lamont’s plan to focus on education that leads to jobs.
“This workforce training is going to be an enormous part of it we are looking at community college and UConn, how are we looking to industries of the future and how are we training people for those industries of the future,” she said.
Together, she and Gov. Lamont have a unique network of powerful, wealthy people that could help state business. She plans to use it.
“Having people understand the tax benefits of supporting these small companies and people just don't know the network that Ned and I have, it's just bringing those people in, so many coming, how can I help,” Lamont said.
