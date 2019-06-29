BOSTON (WFSB) - Boston Celtics fans have even more reason to salivate now that rumors appear to be true that a former University of Connecticut great has agreed to join the team.

Kemba Walker, an NBA All Star who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Celtics, league sources told ESPN.

NBA free agency official begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The point guard spot for the Celtics has been a question mark ever since the team was bounced from the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks in the spring.

Current Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is expected to depart in free agency, ESPN reported.

Walker's UConn team defeated current Celtics coach Brad Stevens' Butler team to capture the 2011 NCAA men's basketball National Championship.

The last former UConn player to wear Celtics green was Ray Allen, who won a championship with Boston in 2008.

