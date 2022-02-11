HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) has received a grant from Dr. Susan Beris, a life long runner and Southbury Pediatrician.
HMF also plans on supporting trips, like taking kids to the Boston Marathon.
"When most people think about running you probably think about the physical benefits of it. The mental health benefits are extraordinary especially now. How can we expand that and take care of our youth," said Josh Miller, HMF VP & Race Director.
For more information on the program click here.
