COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -- A horse in Columbia had to be euthanized after it was found to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The state’s Dept. of Agriculture said it’s the second equine case of EEE for 2019.
On Aug. 11, the horse was found to be having trouble breathing, and was unable to stand in an open field.
A veterinarian found the Mustang to have a fever, and needed help walking and standing, and was seen staggering.
Officials said the horse was not current on its vaccinations for rabies, EEE, or West Nile Virus.
It was humanely euthanized.
Diagnostic samples tested confirmed the horse had EEE virus.
“Horse owners are reminded to review vaccination records with their veterinarians to ensure that EEE and WNV vaccinations are current and their horses are protected during the mosquito season. Horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection with EEE and WNV viruses. Neurological diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE and WNV, are reportable to the State Veterinarian.”
EEE was detected in mosquitoes in Voluntown at Mt. Misery as well as Pachaug Forest.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection closed the Mt. Misery campground and the nearby Horse Camp, also known as the Frog Hollow Horse Camp until further notice.
West Nile Virus has also been detected in Hartford at Keney Park, East Haven on Kenneth Street, Stamford on Intervale Road, Chester at Cockaponset State Forest, and Voluntown.
