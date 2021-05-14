ALABAMA (WFSB) -- A months-long, nationwide search for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student has come to an end.

Qinxuan Pan has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Alabama.

Pan, 29, is accused in the murder of Kevin Jiang. He was shot and killed back on Feb. 6 in New Haven.

+2 US Marshals expand manhunt nationwide for suspect accused of killing Yale grad student NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A nationwide manhunt is now underway for a man accused of killing a Y…

Pan was initially named a ‘person of interest’ but then police secured an arrest warrant charging him with murder. The warrant comes with a $5 million bond.

The deadly shooting happened in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets.

U.S. Marshals believed Pan fled to Georgia after the murder.

Before the crime, Pan is believed to have visited car dealerships in Connecticut or Massachusetts.

He’s accused of stealing an unmarked vehicle from a dealership in Massachusetts.

On Feb. 16, Mansfield, MA police said they received a call about a stolen vehicle from Station Buick GMC on Chauncy Street.

They identified Pan as the suspect.

Pan was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department.