A man was killed after police said his car struck a tree in Essex on Saturday afternoon.
Police said 58-year-old, Essex resident, William Demars passed away at the Shoreline Clinic after police said his car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Gates Rd. and Cedar Grove Terrace just before 4 p.m.
Police are investigating to determine how the crash occurred.
Police are urging those with information to contact Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.
