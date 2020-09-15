MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials sent a letter to parents last Friday evening, alerting them that the Maloney High School student had tested positive.
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed that the student who tested positive did attend a rally outside the State Capitol last Wednesday, where student athletes and coaches called for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to reverse its decision on canceling full-contact football.
The student was not symptomatic at that time, city officials said.
RELATED: Hundreds attend football rally outside State Capitol
The Dept. of Public Health was notified and made aware, and all those who were in contact with the student have been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.
In the letter to parents, Maloney High School Principal Jennifer Straub said the student did not report to school when symptoms developed.
“This is critical as we have asked families to self check and monitor for wellness every morning. It is important that staff and students stay home if experiencing any symptoms,” the letter said.
The student is in a certain cohort, so that group will be quarantined. The rest of the school is expected to remain open.
"I think we were neutral. We were happy [our son] didn't go [to the rally]. We just didn't want him exposed to other dangers as well," said Morris Lawson.
On Tuesday, several sports practices went on and classes will continue on Wednesday.
