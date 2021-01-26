GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Restaurant Association is extending a lifeline to struggling businesses.
The organization said it is creating a grant program for the hardest hit restaurants across the state. It's donating $500,000 to struggling restaurants.
Restaurants would be eligible for up to $5,000. However, owners must prove their business is significantly down or that they opened within the last 15 months.
The owner of Cotton Hollow Kitchen in Glastonbury applied for this grant on Monday.
He said he's hoping it will be another way for his business to stay open.
“Four and a half months in, the governor closes all the restaurants, so it was a moment of 'I don't know what we're going to do,'” said Matt Conley, owner, Cotton Hollow Kitchen. “We had no idea.”
Conley said to-go meals, teamwork and support from the community kept the lights on.
Like many restaurants, Conley said last year's PPP loans and small grants from the state went quickly and they eventually had to tap into the business's savings.
“I needed to keep staff employed,” Conley said. “I wanted them to be able to feed their families, to be able to pay their bills.”
He said most recently, generosity from customers and various donations have allowed him to move forward and continue paying his employees.
Monday, he applied for the Connecticut Restaurant Association's new relief grants.
He said he's hoping it will be a bridge through the winter.
“If we get this grant money from the CRA and people continue to patronize us, I will believe we will get to the other side of this and come through this better, stronger, more resilient,” he said.
“There's a lot of restaurants still hanging on by a thread,” said Yvette Tavares of the Connecticut restaurant Association. “This is to help them get by and hopefully things will begin to turn.”
Tavares said the CRA is hoping to work with more companies like DoorDash in the future so they can provide more support to CT restaurants.
If you'd like to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.