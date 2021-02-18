(WFSB) - A new Amazon program lets consumers decide which device the company builds next.
And hedge funds, Robinhood and Reddit CEOs prepare to testify in Congress over GameStop on Thursday.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for Feb. 18.
Grilling Robinhood
Congress is about to grill Robinhood’s CEA.
Other companies involved in last month's GameStop stock rally will also appear and answer tough questions including Hedge Funds, which has a huge presence in Connecticut.
The questions will likely focus on the fairness of the stock market.
Roaring Kitty, whose Reddit posts helped lead the rally in GameStop will also be there.
Applause
YouTube has a new 'applause' feature that allows users to pay creators directly.
Currently, viewers can give one-off payments to their favorite YouTubers, sort of like a tip to thank them for the content, via a super chat.
The new applause feature works with recorded video as well as livestreams.
The next gadget
Amazon is ready to make its next gadget, and it's letting consumers help choose.
The tech giant introduced a new program Wednesday called “build it,” where Amazon will present concepts for devices and leave it to shoppers to choose whether they want it built by preordering.
The gadgets include a sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale and a smart cuckoo clock.
Stocks update
The Dow eked out another record high Wednesday, even as the three major stock indexes finished the day mixed.
Retail sales were very strong in January, lifting stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.