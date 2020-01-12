COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The debate over tolls is showing no sign of slowing down.
A rally against tolls was held Sunday in Colchester. Meanwhile, the Governor held a transportation town hall to try and grow support for his plan.
“It’s very expensive up here to try and just make ends meet, paying the rent, and putting food on the table. Tolls are going to be another burden on a lot of families and individuals,” said Chris O’Brien of Wolcott.
O’Brien attended today’s rally against tolls in Colchester. He worries how tolls would impact his daily life.
“It might change the way I drive. I live in Wolcott, I go to Hartford, I cross the state day to day. I might try to avoid tolls and go on a side street,” he said.
Governor Lamont has scaled back his original toll plan. He’s now calling for 12 toll gantries on tractor-trailers. It’s part of his 10-year, $20 billion transportation plan.
But Republicans aren’t buying it.
“I think it’s a dog and pony show,” said J.R. Romano, Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.
“They just want an excuse to put up the gantries so that eventually they’ll move to cars and tolling everything because at the end of the day, every solution for the Democratic party means more money out of your pocket,” Romano said.
Lamont is trying to build support for his CT 2030 Transportation Plan. Democrats say tolls on trucks would raise more than $150 million a year.
“You open the door for these tolls to start, and it’s just going to be one more tax and we can’t afford it. We can’t afford people are leaving,” said State Representative Irene Haines, Republican in the 34th District.
No Tolls CT boycotted Governor Lamont’s transportation town hall meeting in Westport Sunday.
The group says it’s focusing on supporting candidates who have openly taken a stance against tolls.
“That’s how we’ve shifted our efforts now to make sure we put people in Hartford who are going to listen to we the people,” said Patrick Sasser, the founder of No Tolls CT.
Meanwhile, Democrats are still trying to figure out if they have enough votes to pass a tolls plan during a special session. The regular session begins on February 5.
We reached out to the Governor’s office, but have not heard back yet for a statement.
