GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened on Route 4 in Goshen on Friday, officials said.
Police say around 4:08 p.m. the driver of a Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound near the intersection of East Street South and Torrington Road and crossed over the double yellow line striking a Honda CR-V that was traveling westbound.
The operator of the vehicle that was driving westbound was injured in the crash and taken to Hartford Hospital, said police. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officials say the driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. They have been identified as Diana Ghi, 51, of North Canaan.
The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Trooper Martin with State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.
