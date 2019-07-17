BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) – A teen has suffered life-threatening injuries after an ATV accident in Bethlehem.
Connecticut State Police said a 14-year-old boy was injured during the crash.
An exact location of the incident was unknown.
Police have not released the identity of the teen.
