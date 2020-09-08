PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Less than two days after the Plymouth Police Union started a GoFundMe page to help purchase “Buddy the Beefalo” from his owner, they reached their goal.
The Beefalo, which is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, has been missing in Plymouth since August.
The Beefalo escaped an animal processing facility nearby, police said.
Police say once Buddy is found and purchased, he would be released to an animal sanctuary.
In an effort to save Buddy, the Plymouth Police Union set the goal to raise $6,000 to purchase him once he's found.
On Tuesday, the GoFundMe was at $7,425.
“There is a lot of public concern regarding what will happen to Buddy once he is caught,” Plymouth police said. “The goal of the Plymouth Police Union is to purchase Buddy to alleviate any worries the public may have about his welfare.”
Officials say any money received over the donation goal will be donated to animal sanctuaries.
The GoFundMe can be found here.
(1) comment
Hey Keystone, I mean Plymouth, Cops, fund it yourselves. You all make enough money, especially those idiots Cyr, Bilotto, and Marino. Stop asking the people for handouts
