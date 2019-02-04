BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Bristol on Monday morning.
According to police, the cruiser was responding to a call for service around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Middle Street and Mountain Road.
That's when it happened.
The crash involved the cruiser and another vehicle.
Police said both the officer who was driving and the driver of the other vehicle were not seriously hurt.
However, they were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police at 860- 584-3032.
