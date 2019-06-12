HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With the new budget passed by the General Assembly, shoppers will see a $0.10 fee on single-use plastic bags at checkout.
The fee will go into effect this August, and was included in the two-year budget recently approved by lawmakers.
It requires stores to start charging $0.10 for plastic bags.
Will you continue to use plastic bags once the new fee goes into effect? Click here to vote in our poll.
After July 1, 2021, a ban on plastic bags will be implemented.
Once that happens, no retail or grocery store will be permitted to distribute single-use plastic bags at checkout.
Grocery stores like West Side Market in Rocky Hill said this will cost them more, as they'll have to buy paper bags, which cost much more than plastic.
The $0.10 fee will go to the state, which expects to collect $55 million until June 2021.
The added cost is an incentive to get people to bring their own bags.
The CT Food Association said more people are bringing their own bags, but it's still a small percentage.
"Most people are going to have a charge on plastic, a 10 cent charge going to the state. Retailers will decide based on their model what to do about the paper piece," said Wayne Pesce, of the CT Food Association.
"I would do it. I should be doing it. It's better. I see them flying around the street, its not good," said Scott Farber, of Rocky Hill.
Some of the larger stores like Walmart and Target may be able to cover the cost and not charge customers $0.10 per bag, but some of the smaller stores may have to.
(2) comments
Even the bottle deposit which were supposed to help the state budget way way back is only 5 cents. For a plastic bag should only be 5 cents. And some towns can charge for paper bags. These is crazy cause we are buying things at their store should provide bags. And in retail will be shoplifting and how about when you return without a receipt, I think I will buy a box of disposable tiny garbage bags and use those and throw out in trash when I am done, I loved the plastic bags at stores I recycled them all the time to use for things. More money for state of CT and still CT will not have money same story till the government cuts down their spending.
what about PLASTIC water,shampoo,soda,ketchup,mayo,milk bottles. if you are going to ban bags there are alot more plastic to ban
