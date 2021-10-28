EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – During the 20 Towns tour of East Hampton, Channel 3 found a sweet spot to hang out for some breakfast, inspired by food just like grandma used to make.
Something’s Cooking is featuring Sweet Jeans, where home cooking is at its finest, and Danielle Tyler makes sure of it.
“So, on the menu, a lot of it is from my grandma and her meatballs were her recipe. We have a salad called ‘Nonni antipasto,’ so that was from her. The pickled veggies were her recipe. And then we tried to incorporate that into breakfast. So, we have, like, the ‘Nonni benedict’ after her, which is just the regular benedict. We have a lot of different items,” Tyler explained.
She opened the restaurant only about a year ago, and already, it’s a popular spot in East Hampton, and people pack it in.
“It's pretty much the same gang. A lot of the same people. The ambience is nice. The staff is nice. The food is great. They'll do custom stuff if you come in and you want something a little different. No problem, they'll put it together. So it's a great, great new place in town,” said Jack Matthews.
They call themselves the ‘breakfast club,’ where everyone’s welcome and everything’s good.
Danielle Tyler and her head chef make many popular dishes, like items for fall, the Irish benedict, the western omelet, and the boom-boom sandwich.
But the breakfast club says they’ll make pretty much anything you ask for, another reason they keep coming back for more.
