NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Yale University student has filed a class action lawsuit against the school after it refused to issue a partial refund of the tuition and fees to students.
The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, says the university refused the refunds to in-person students for the spring 2020 semester despite the school halting live classes on March 10 due to COVID-19.
It also argues that once Yale stopped providing in-person classes, the school could no longer deliver the educational services, facilities, access, and/or opportunities that its in-person students paid for.
Students were also no longer to live in dorms on campus due to the pandemic.
The lawsuit states the university should refund the tuition and fees that would have covered the rest of the semester after March 10.
The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all students who paid tuition, fees, and/or room and board for in-person programs for the spring 2020 academic semester at Yale, and whose tuition and fees have not been refunded.
The student alleges Yale breached its contract with students by not offering in-person classes in the spring and not refunding part of the tuition and fees.
To read the full complaint, click here.
