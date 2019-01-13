NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two people died in a crash on Interstate 395 in Norwich on Saturday evening.
Police identified the victims as 85-year-old John Adams and 79-year-old Joan Adams both of Uncasville.
The crash prompted police to close the highway between Exits 14 and 18 on the Northbound side just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said Adams’ car went through the median from the Southbound side and over into the Northbound side, hitting a second vehicle in the left lane before rolling on to its side and struck by a third car.
Police said a victim in the second car is suspected to have serious injuries. Troopers are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.