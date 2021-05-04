waterford thefts.jpg

Waterford police said two suspects took a TV and a small grill from Walmart on April 30 just after 10:15 p.m.

 Waterford police

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are trying to identify two people who stole high-priced items from a Walmart in Waterford.

Police said they took a TV and a small grill from the retailer on April 30 just after 10:15 p.m.

The suspects left in a small gray SUV.

Police posted four surveillance pictures to social media on Tuesday morning.

waterford thefts 2.jpg
waterford thefts 3.jpg
waterford thefts 4.jpg

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

