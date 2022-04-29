New Canaan officer due in court on explosives, weapons charges

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A New Canaan police officer is set to face a judge in Bridgeport on Friday for explosives and weapons charges.

David W. Rivera was arrested Thursday on a warrant that charged him with illegal possession of explosives, illegal storage of explosives, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal storage of a firearm in violation, and three counts of improper transfer of a firearm.

An arrest warrant affidavit submitted by police said that during a search of Rivera’s home in Stratford, quantities of high explosives were found improperly stored. Police said Rivera used the explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations. The warrant stated that Rivera had no permit for the possession of the high explosives and that he was also found to have been in possession of an assault weapon.

The investigation was conducted by the Stratford Police Department, the Naugatuck Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the State Police Bomb Squad in cooperation with the Fairfield Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant was obtained after the search of Rivera’s Stratford home.

“The several police agencies were thorough and professional, moving quickly to address this situation,” said Joseph Corradino, Fairfield state’s attorney.

Corradino emphasized that the charges against Rivera were merely accusations and he is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty.

He said illegal possession and illegal storage of explosives are unclassified felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Possession of an assault weapon is a class D felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Illegal transfer of a firearm is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bond was set on the warrant at $250,000.

