Multiple agencies investigate ‘Black Rock Canines’ on complaints of animal cruelty

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police alongside other agencies are investigating “Black Rock Canines” on complaints of animal cruelty.

Officials are currently investigating 100 Hunters Mountain Road on these reports.

Officials say evidence was taken from the residence by Naugatuck officials.

Naugatuck Police say they will update with more information as the investigation continues.

