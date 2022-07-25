EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible this afternoon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms should start to fire up around noon on Monday.

An Early Warning Weather Alert continued since some of them could be strong-to-severe.

Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson said the state is in the “slight risk” category for severe weather, which is the second level from the Storm Prediction Center.

Track any storms that arise with Channel 3′s interactive radar here.

“We could see a couple spot showers [Monday] morning, but in the afternoon and evening we expect to see those storms pass through ahead of a front,” Richardson said. “The main concern is potential for gusty/damaging wind up to 60 mph, which could create some isolated power outages.”

Richardson said flash flooding could also be an issue with some quick but heavy downpours.

“Some hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question,” she said. “Our main time frame for those stronger storms is 4 to 9 p.m.”

It’s gross out 🥵🔥 there is no better way to put it! Dew points in the 70s.. we are in ALERT 🚨 mode expecting potential for some strong to severe storms this afternoon… details on @WFSBnews this morning I’ll see you there 📺☕️ pic.twitter.com/J3PO1oINGy — Lorin Richardson (@LorinOnTV) July 25, 2022

In the meantime, after another warm and humid start, temperatures should top out in the upper 80s.

Relief from the humidity and storms should come overnight.

“A cold front pushes through overnight and ushers in some much more comfortable air,” Richardson said. “[Tuesday] will be the first comfortable summer day we’ve had since July 16.”

Expect temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday also looks good, according to Richardson, though slightly warmer.

Read the complete weather technical discussion from the Early Warning Forecast Center here.

For updates on smartphones and tablets, download both the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.