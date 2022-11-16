Enfield man charged after fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year.

Police said officers responded to a home on North Maple Street in Enfield on November 22, 2021 to investigate the untimely death of a 1-year-old child.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the child’s cause of death as “acute fentanyl intoxication,” said police.

Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant. Police said Rodriguez is the father of the victim.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

He has a $50,000 bond and is due in court on November 29.

The Enfield Town Manager released a statement on the incident:

As a community, we are very attuned to the impact of fentanyl. This is a tragic example of what can happen with substance misuse in a domestic situation and we are going to continue to create awareness and pathways for recovery in Enfield, while also vigorously pursuing prosecution of those who are in possession or selling illegal substances.

