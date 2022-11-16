Contests
Enfield man charged after fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

Lenin Rodriguez.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year.

Police said officers responded to a home on North Maple Street in Enfield on November 22, 2021 to investigate the untimely death of a 1-year-old child.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the child’s cause of death as “acute fentanyl intoxication,” said police.

Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant. Police said Rodriguez is the father of the victim.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

He has a $50,000 bond and is due in court on November 29.

The Enfield Town Manager released a statement on the incident:

