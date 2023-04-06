Contests
Family files suit against West Hartford, Board of Education following child’s death

The parents of Romeo Pierre Louis said he collapsed on a playground at the Charter Oak International Academy in April 2022.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family is suing the Town of West Hartford and its Board of Education after a 5-year-old child died.

The parents of Romeo Pierre Louis said he collapsed on a playground at the Charter Oak International Academy in April 2022.

They claimed the school staff did not act fast enough to help him. The child died at the hospital of heart complications.

Romeo’s mother said the purpose of the suit was to make sure something like her son’s death does not happen again.

“We know that nothing will bring our son back,” said Chantel Pierre Louis, Romeo’s mother. “All we can do is keep his memory in our hearts and do what we can so this doesn’t happen to another child. Listen to our children.”

Acting superintendent Andy Morrow issued a statement on Wednesday.

“The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Romeo Pierre Louis,” Morrow said. “This tragedy has deeply affected the Charter Oak International Academy community, and the school district continues to make grief support and emotional assistance available to any student or educator who needs it.”

Morrow said due to the pending legal claims, the school district would not be commenting further.

The town and Board of Education’s counsel also issued a statement.

“The death of a child under any circumstance is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Romeo,” said Dallas C. Dodge, corporation counsel. “Out of respect for the legal process, the Town and the Board of Education will not comment further.”

