Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Hartford captured in New York

Dakwan Nelson.
Dakwan Nelson.(US Marshals Service)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – A man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in Hartford was captured in New York, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dakwan Nelson, 19, shot his girlfriend in the chest during a domestic dispute. It happened February 26 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue.

Hartford police tried to find Nelson after the shooting but were unsuccessful.

“The assistance of the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force was requested in locating and apprehending fugitive Dakwan Nelson,” the U.S. Marshals said.

Nelson was tracked to New York by the Fugitive Task Force and Hartford police.

Authorities said he was apprehended by the New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in a building on Saratoga Avenue in Brooklyn on April 17.

Nelson is pending extradition back to Connecticut, officials said.

Once back in Connecticut, Nelson will be charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault first-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment first-degree.

