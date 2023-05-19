Contests
Gov. Lamont seeks meeting with NHL on possible return of hockey in Hartford

Lamont plans to meet with NHL on hockey in Hartford
By Evan Sobol and Stephanie Simoni
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont plans to meet with the NHL and let the league know Connecticut is serious about hosting a professional hockey team.

Lamont’s office said the governor requested a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The Arizona Coyotes franchise is talking about moving the team as it deals with arena issues.

Voters in Arizona this week turned down a plan for a new $2.1 billion entertainment district that would host the team.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also likes the idea of professional hockey returning to Hartford:

“I think an NHL team would thrive in Hartford and in Connecticut. We would love to see an NHL team back in Hartford. This is a town and region that rallies around its teams. You see that 70 nights a year at the Yard Goats games and you can see it when UConn basketball is playing. We’re ready to work with anybody who wants to be a part of that,” Bronin said in a statement.

The Hartford Whalers played their last game 26 years ago on April 13, 1997. They became the Carolina Hurricanes.

