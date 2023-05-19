Gov. Lamont seeks meeting with NHL on possible return of hockey in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont plans to meet with the NHL and let the league know Connecticut is serious about hosting a professional hockey team.

Lamont’s office said the governor requested a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The Arizona Coyotes franchise is talking about moving the team as it deals with arena issues.

Voters in Arizona this week turned down a plan for a new $2.1 billion entertainment district that would host the team.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also likes the idea of professional hockey returning to Hartford:

“I think an NHL team would thrive in Hartford and in Connecticut. We would love to see an NHL team back in Hartford. This is a town and region that rallies around its teams. You see that 70 nights a year at the Yard Goats games and you can see it when UConn basketball is playing. We’re ready to work with anybody who wants to be a part of that,” Bronin said in a statement.

The Hartford Whalers played their last game 26 years ago on April 13, 1997. They became the Carolina Hurricanes.

