Man admits to drowning mother on 911 call

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford police released the 911 call where a man admits to killing his mother.

34-year-old Eric Meagan called police on himself after allegedly murdering his mom, Victoria Palmer at a park near Still River.

Meagan stays on the phone for several minutes before police arrive and describes to 911 operators the events leading up to the incident.

Meagan claims demons told him to kill his mother. His father told police Meagan had not been taking his medication over the past few days, and he has a history of experiencing hallucinations.

Police say Meagan also admitted to killing a family cat a week ago.

Meagan was taken into custody with out incident. He appeared in court on Tuesday and will be back in court in July.

*DISCLAIMER: Some elements of the 911 call may be hard to hear.

New Milford police released the 911 call where a man admits to killing his mother.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.